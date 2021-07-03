Tyler Posey Says His Girlfriend Helped Him Realize He's "Queer" and "Sexually Fluid"

Tyler Posey is one step closer to being his most authentic self.

The Teen Wolf star recently opened up about his sexuality and how his girlfriend, musician Phem, has been his biggest supporter since they began dating in February.

"I've been with everybody under the sun," Tyler said in an interview with British entertainment site NME on Thursday, July 1. "And right now I'm in the best relationship that I've ever been in with a woman, and she's queer too."

He added, "She's helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I'm sexually fluid, I guess...No, not 'I guess.' I don't want anyone to take this [interview] and be, like 'Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.'"

Back in October, Tyler shared that he was sexually fluid on OnlyFans—an online subscription-based platform where content creators can earn money from people. However, the MTV star explained that his personal announcement wasn't well-received.

"Someone asked if I'd been with men [as well as women], and I said yes," he recalled to NME. "Since then there's been this really loud person online—I'm pretty sure it's only one person—and they're trying to call me a 'gay-baiter': pretending to be gay to get money, essentially."