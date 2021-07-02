Selena Gomez Poses in Vibrant Bikinis and Other Swimsuits From New Collab With BFF

Watch : Selena Gomez's Fitness Routine Will Have You Working Up a Sweat

When you're ready for another Selena Gomez swimwear collab, come and get it.

A new collection for her BFF and former assistant Theresa Marie Mingus and her business partner Morgan Brutocao's swimwear brand La'Mariette is set to launch on Saturday, July 3.

In Polaroid picture-style ads for the line, which the company recently shared on Instagram on Friday, July 2, Selena poses in vibrant, colorful bikinis and other swimsuits.

"ARE YOU GUYS READY FOR TOMORROW?!" read the caption. "At 9AM PST, you will be able to choose from 6 brand new styles designed by Selena Gomez. Set your alarms! And definitely don't hit snooze..."

Another photo shared by La'Mariette shows the singer wearing a "Selena Sarong" as a wrap top and a "Selena Bottom" while posing in a swimming pool.

"Y'all readyyy for @lamariette x @selenagomez," Theresa posted on Instagram this week. "Coming this Saturday 9AM PST."