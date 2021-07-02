Allison MackBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopWatch E!PhotosVideos

Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True's Adorable Dance Party Is the Ultimate Friday Feel

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 02, 2021 8:12 PMTags
Celeb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsInstagramKhloe KardashianTrue ThompsonNBCU
Watch: Tristan Thompson Publicly Professes Love For Khloe Kardashian

Cheers to the weekend!

Khloe Kardashian and three-year-old daughter True Thompson had a mini dance party on Friday, July 2 heading into the Fourth of July weekend. Khloe's mini-me matched her mama in a short sleeve black tee as True showed off her best moves in front of a mirror, and Khloe swayed side-to-side with her hands in the air. 

"Are we both wearing the same shirt?" Khloe paused her dance to say with a laugh. 

"Yeah!" True adorably responds before going back to shaking her head side-to-side.

Khloe paired a long sleeve version of the logo tee with mini black biker shorts and white sneakers. The mother-daughter duo rocked it out together, giving us the ultimate T.G.I.F. feels! 

The Good American founder recently celebrated her 37th birthday with True on June 27, telling fans her "amazing" b-day plans with her sweet daughter. "I spent the entire day with my baby girl and then I ended the night in my pajamas, a glass of champagne and my beautiful family," Khloe tweeted. "Perfection! Laughing the night away."

photos
True Thompson's Cutest Photos

True even made a special birthday video for her mom! "Happy birthday, Mommy!" True exclaimed while standing in her crib and holding out a homemade decorated card.

See the mother-daughter besties' cutest pics below!

Instagram
Rockin' Out

Khloe and True had a mini dance party to ring in Fourth of July weekend on July 2, 2021. 

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Matching

"Are we both wearing the same shirt?" Khloe teased True in July 2021.

Soulmates

Khloe hugs True close in June 2021.

"Besties" Forever

True adorably gives Khloe a smooch on the cheek as Khloe celebrates reaching 158 million Instagram followers in June 2021. "158 Million!!!! Thank you!!! We love you!!! Love my bestie and I," Khloe captioned. 

Favorite Fendi

Khloe looked fantastic in a Fendi ensemble while holding three-year-old daughter True in June 2021.

Instagram
Cool Blue

Khloe and True were visions in navy with their identical Dior looks. Aunt Kim couldn't help but tease: "Who makes your outfits?" she playfully commented. 

Instagram
Dior, Darling

Khloe and True are twinning in Christian Dior outfits in May 2021. "Dior Darling (Mariah Carey voice)," Khloe captioned. 

Instagram
Happy 3rd Birthday True

Khloe and True play in a bounce house at the child's third birthday party.

Instagram
NYE 2020

Khloe and True ring in the new year with matching silver sequined outfits.

Instagram
Christmas Fun

True flashes the cutest smile ever while decorating cookies with her mom on Christmas Eve.

Instagram
Take Two

Gingerbread fun!

Instagram
An Important Message

"Tutu is reminding everyone to please wash your hands!" Khloe penned on Instagram. "Stay safe out there"

Instagram
Girl Power

"Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!" the mother of one posted on Instagram.

Instagram
Filter Fun

Khloe Kardashian added a fun filter to her second group shot with North West, Penelope Disick and True Thompson.

Instagram
Cheesin'

"Cheeessseeeeeeee," the Good American mogul noted online.

Instagram
Peekaboo!

"Happy Palm Sunday!! We are cozy in our @skims," the KUWTK star shared. "☁️ PS this is an old photo"

Pajama Party

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Selfie Queens

Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with her little one while the duo hunkers down and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soul Sisters

Khloe described True Thompson as her "soulmate" in this charming pic.

Morning Mom

One of True's furry friends appeared to join her and Khloe for breakfast, alongside some beautiful blooms!

Minnie Mouse

Khloe poses by True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some holiday parties.

Best Buds

Khloe and True relaxing outside.

Giving Thanks

"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote on this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.

"I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time."

Sweet Smooches

Khloe's caption sums this heartwarming photo up: "The Love of my life!!!!"

Funny Faces

True looking adorable while Khloe snaps a selfie.

Side by Side

Like mother, like daughter!

Follow My Lead

The mom-daughter duo made their mark on the beach while on vacation in August 2019.

Beach Buds

"I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," Khloe wrote of their August trip. "This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!"

Back in Bali

Khloe posted this sweet throwback of her and True from their 2018 trip to Bali.

photos
View More Photos From Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Trending Stories

1

Jamie Lynn Spears Says She Got Death Threats After Britney's Testimony

2
Exclusive

Inside Kanye West's Tropical Vacation With His & Kim Kardashian's Kids

3

Ex-Victoria's Secret Model Bridget Malcolm Slams Brand in Video

4

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Recalls Weight Gain Struggle

5

Zendaya and Tom Holland Confirm Romance With Steamy Makeout Session

Latest News

Blake Moynes Shares What He DM’d Katie Thurston

Padma Lakshmi Addresses Controversial Top Chef Winner

Selena Gomez Poses in Vibrant Bikinis From New Swimwear Collab

The MixtapE! Presents J Balvin, Taylor Swift and More New Music Musts

Khloe Kardashian & True's IG Dance Party Is the Ultimate Friday Feel

The Truth About Taylor Swift and Adele’s Rumored Collaboration

14 Shark Tank Items That Are All Made in the USA