Jamie Lynn Spears Pleads "Stop With the Death Threats" After Britney Spears' Court Testimony

Many of Britney's fans have accused Jamie Lynn and other members of their family of taking advantage of the singer's success, ignoring or enabling her alleged mistreatment and not speaking out more in support of her or endorsing their #FreeBritney campaign. Following the star's testimony, which marked her first public comments about her court battle to end her conservatorship, Jamie-Lynn came under renewed criticism for not immediately making a statement to back up her sister. She broke her silence five days later.

"The only reason I hadn't before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do," Jamie Lynn said in an Instagram video posted on Monday, June 28. "But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say."

She continued, "I think it is extremely clear since the day I was born, I've only loved, adored, and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls--t. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

The country star added that she "made a very conscience choice" to only participate in Britney's life as her sister and aunt to the singer's two sons, Sean Preston Federline, 15, and Jayden James Federline, 14.