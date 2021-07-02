Allison MackBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopWatch E!PhotosVideos

Zendaya and Tom Holland Confirm Romance With Steamy Makeout Session

Spiderman: Homecoming co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland confirm their budding romance with a PDA session that will send fans into a tailspin. Check out the steamy pics.

By Kisha Forde Jul 02, 2021 7:25 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesZendayaTom Holland
Watch: Zendaya Corrects Gendered Question About What She Likes in a Man

It looks like Zendaya and Tom Holland have spun their on-screen chemistry into a web of real-life romance.
 
Brace yourself, Spider-Man fans (and the rest of the world, honestly)—the duo who play fated love interests Peter Parker and MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe installments of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home have seemingly confirmed they are in fact, a real-life couple, with a steamy make-out session.
 
In photos published by Page Six on July 2, the two A-list actors are seen engaging in some serious PDA while out and about in Los Angeles. Although the pair recently wrapped filming on their third Spider-Man installment—Spider-Man: No Way Home—that was actually way back in March (an eternity in pandemic time), so this hangout can certainly be viewed as way more personal than business.
 
Rumors of an off-camera relationship have followed the duo since as early as 2017, when fans began to speculate that the two were more than just friendly co-stars. At the time, a source confirmed to E! News that they were in fact, dating after bonding during filming.

photos
Zendaya's Best Looks

"They got to know each other while on set," an insider shared at the time. "They became friends and started getting romantic a few months ago. They both are such great people. It's cool they got together. Everyone gets along with them."

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Ex-Victoria's Secret Model Bridget Malcolm Slams Brand in Video

2

Ariana Grande's Bob Will Have You Saying "Thank U, Next" to Long Hair

3

Zendaya and Tom Holland Confirm Romance With Steamy Makeout Session

Nonetheless, both stars denied the ongoing rumors, explaining in later interviews that they were just "friends." They even poked fun at the notion by consistently joking with each other over social media.
 
And while that may have certainly been true at the time…with great romance, comes great responsibility to show it off. That's how it goes, right? 

Trending Stories

1

Ex-Victoria's Secret Model Bridget Malcolm Slams Brand in Video

2

Ariana Grande's Bob Will Have You Saying "Thank U, Next" to Long Hair

3

Zendaya and Tom Holland Confirm Romance With Steamy Makeout Session

4
Exclusive

Inside Kanye West's Tropical Vacation With His & Kim Kardashian's Kids

5

This Jennifer Aniston Doppelgänger Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Latest News

The MixtapE! Presents J Balvin, Taylor Swift and More New Music Musts

Khloe Kardashian & True's IG Dance Party Is the Ultimate Friday Feel

The Truth About Taylor Swift and Adele’s Rumored Collaboration

14 Shark Tank Items That Are All Made in the USA

Jamie Lynn Spears Says She Got Death Threats After Britney's Testimony

Zendaya and Tom Holland Confirm Romance With Steamy Makeout Session

Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Files for Divorce