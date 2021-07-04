Allison MackBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopWatch E!PhotosVideos

Every Time Simone Biles Proved She Is the GOAT

In celebration of Simone Biles securing a spot on the gymnastics team at the Tokyo Olympics, we’ve rounded up every instance that the 19-time gold medalist has shown us exactly why she’s the GOAT.

By Kisha Forde Jul 04, 2021 2:00 PMTags
OlympicsCelebritiesSimone Biles
Watch: Simone Biles Tackles Beauty Standards With SK-II Partnership

You can't hate the player when she's at the top of her game.
 
Olympian and record-breaking gymnast Simone Biles has proven to be one of the most decorated athletes in the world, accruing a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals. At just 24 years old, Biles is in fact, the most decorated American gymnast—with the most World medals (25) and most World gold medals (19)—and is widely considered to be the most dominant athlete of all time in the competitive sport.
 
Ever since Biles officially hit the balance beam competitively in 2011 and struck gold—both in the medals adoring her neck and in the hearts of fans everywhere—she has continuously managed to raise the bar with her accomplishments. Ahead of her participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, we're looking back at every instance the young star made our hearts flip with joy.

photos
2021 Summer Olympics Status Check

Keep scrolling for more on the moments that Biles took our breath away!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Going for the Gold

Simone Biles first stunned the world during her participation in the 2013 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium. There, she qualified first in the all-around, second to the vault final, sixth to the uneven bars final, fifth to the balance beam final and first to the floor final, which made her the first American gymnast to qualify to the all-around and all four event finals since 1991. At just 16 years old, Biles became the first Black and seventh American woman to win the world all-around title.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images
Movin’ On Up

Believe or not, the young athlete has four (!) gymnastic moves named after her. Among them is the double layout with a half twist, which the sports star debuted in her floor routine during the podium training for the 2013 U.S. Classic. Eight years after London Phillips completed it domestically in 2005, Biles was able to successfully nail the skill at the 2013 World Championships, earning the tribute. As of June 2021, only four gymnasts have successfully completed the Biles-on-floor exercise.

Ian MacNicol/Getty images
Breaking Barriers in History

At the 2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Biles won the gold in the balance-beam final, which brought her total of World Championship gold medals to six, the most ever by an American gymnast at the time.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Triple Title Holder

Biles once again proved she was a force to be reckoned with during the 2015 U.S. National Championships by securing her third all-around national title, becoming only the second woman ever to do so, 23 years after athlete Kim Zmeska.

Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images
Making Her-story Again

Also in 2015, during the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Biles ended her performance with an impressive final score of 60.399. With that victory, she became the first woman to win three consecutive all-around titles in World Gymnastics Championships history, bringing her total gold medal count to 10 at the time—also the most for any woman in World Championships history.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Shutting Down Beauty Standards

Biles has never been afraid to address her haters or anyone who has had something to say about her body image. In 2016, the gymnast first took to Twitter to express that she is "comfortable in her own skin." Most recently, in 2020, the athlete again reinforced self-love by releasing a statement declaring that she is "done competing with beauty standards and toxic culture of trolling…because nobody should tell you or I what beauty should or should not look like." Yeah, she stuck that landing. 

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
Pushing Through The Pain

Biles is also the first female gymnast since Daniela Silivaș in 1988 to win a medal on every event at a single Olympic Games or World Championships, having accomplished this feat during the 2018 World Championships in Doha. Biles helped Team USA secure the number one spot less than 24 hours after going to the hospital due to pain from a kidney stone. The star even took to Twitter at the time to say that the "stone could wait." Talk about pushing all the way through!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Watch Her Move

Another win stemming from the 2018 World Championships: Biles debuted her now-namesake vault, a roundoff, back handspring with half turn entry, front stretched somersault with two twists (yes, it's as astounding as it sounds) at the selection camp. As of June 2021, Biles is the only woman who has performed the Biles vault.
 

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
…And Move Some More

Biles followed up her jaw-dropping 2018 move with an impressive balance beam skill. She first started training the double-twisting double-tucked salto backwards dismount off of the beam in 2013, but debuted the stunner at the 2019 World Championships where it was given the rating H, the highest rating of any skill performed on the balance beam. Biles expressed disappointment at the skill being undervalued, but despite the rating controversy, she successfully performed it during qualifications and the Biles dismount was born.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Defying All Odds

Thanks to her outstanding performance during the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Biles once again broke records by surpassing gymnast Vitaly Scherbo's record 23 World medals by winning her 24th and 25th medals (both gold, of course).

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
A Woman Focused on Helping Other Women

In April 2021, Biles confirmed that she would be ending her partnership with Nike to begin one with the brand, Athleta. "I felt like it wasn't just about my achievements, it's what I stood for and how they were going to help me use my voice and also be a voice for females and kids," she explained to the Wall Street Journal of the move. "I feel like they also support me, not just as an athlete, but just as an individual outside of the gym and the change that I want to create, which is so refreshing."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
The Legacy Continues

In May 2021, the athlete became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike on the vault during her first competition in over a year. The new vault was given a preliminary value of 6.6, making it the highest valued vault in women's gymnastics.

Aflo/Shutterstock
Seventh’s Heaven

On June 6, 2021, Biles made history again by becoming the first woman to win a record seventh U.S. senior women's all-around title. "It's really emotional, especially going into my second time doing an Olympic run," Simone said after her victory. "It's really crazy, and I appreciate everyone that's come out to watch and support us, especially after the year we've had."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Representing Herself As The GOAT She Is...Literally

In June 2021, Biles had fans buzzing all over the social media once she debuted a new leotard bedazzled with the image of a goat. "The idea was to hit back at the haters," she told Marie Claire. "[The haters] were joking like, ‘I swear, if she put a goat on her leo, blah, blah, blah.' That would make them so angry. And then I was like, ‘Oh, that's actually a good idea. Let's make the haters hate it, and the fans love it.'"
 
And like everything else she manages to accomplish with ease, we do love it!

Trending Stories

1

Lynne Spears Speaks Out About Britney Spears' Conservatorship

2

This Jennifer Aniston Doppelgänger Will Make Your Jaw Drop

3

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Address Counting On Cancellation

4

Padma Lakshmi Addresses Controversial Top Chef Winner

5

Britney Spears Reportedly Called 911 Before Conservatorship Hearing

Latest News

Every Time Simone Biles Proved She Is the GOAT

6 Finds From Sephora's Fourth of July Sale We're Adding to Our Cart

Update!

We've Rounded Up the Fourth of July 2021 Sales, From A to Z

How Gossip Girl Defied Expectations to Define a Generation

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

The Ultimate Guide to Gossip Girl's Iconic Celebrity Cameos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Go to Universal Studios With Their Kids