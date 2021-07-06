RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Explains Her Season 6 Drama With Wendy Osefo (and Those "Eddie Rumors")

Rumors are swirling around Potomac once again.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant is opening up about her season six drama with co-star Wendy Osefo ahead of this Sunday's big premiere.

As Bravo fans know, the explosive RHOP trailer teased possible cracks in Wendy and Eddie Osefo's marriage. "So when are we going to talk about the Eddie rumors?" Gizelle asks Ashley Darby in the teaser. Unsurprisingly, the chatter about Eddie does not go over well with Wendy.

"There were Eddie rumors on social media, and typically if things are out there, we talk about it," Gizelle told E! News exclusively. "In Potomac we talk about it. We don't hide anything."

As for Wendy and Gizelle's heated confrontation teased in the trailer, Gizelle added, "I would be curious to see how the season plays out and how Wendy feels about the season as she views it. I want Wendy to be a viewer this season, because I think she was thinking a lot of things happened that didn't."