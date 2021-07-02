Alec Baldwin Gives an Adorable Update on His Own Boss Babies

Alec Baldwin's kids are ready to enter the family business!
The Boss Baby: Family Business star exclusively revealed on E! News' Daily Pop today that his six children with wife Hilaria Baldwin are already showing signs of their acting prowess.
"All kids are actors, and all my kids put on voices and faces and mimic," the Emmy winner explained. "They love to mimic voices from things they watch and obviously some are better than others, but acting is a big part of what my kids grow up doing."
And his tots are even emulating Baldwin's own Boss Baby franchise films.
"Carmen is [a boss baby], without a doubt," Baldwin gushed about his seven-year-old daughter. "She wants to do a movie that I'm going to be in...The line of the character is, 'Would you like to have a puppy, mister?'"
Baldwin's brood including Carmen, Rafael, 5; Leonardo, 4; Romeo, 3; Eduardo, 10 months; and Lucia, four months, all attended the Boss Baby premiere on June 22.
But not all of his kids want to still watch Boss Baby: "The younger ones like the movie, and the two older ones [Rafael and Carmen], they're ready to watch Halloween," Baldwin joked. "I'm like, 'No, we're not watching that.'"
Watch the sweet interview above to also see Baldwin's Boss Baby co-star Amy Sedaris spill on how her godchildren inspired her role!
The Boss Baby: Family Business is in theaters and available to stream on Peacock today.
(E!, Universal and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)