This Jennifer Aniston Doppelgänger on TikTok Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Vocal Habit Has Fans Shook!

Is that who we think it is?!

Many pop culture fans scrolling through TikTok this week came across a user who looked exactly like Jennifer Aniston. After a closer investigation, they discovered it was @she_plusthree (real name Lisa Tranel) who looks a lot like the A-list actress.

In her viral TikTok, Lisa lip-synced to an iconic quote from Jennifer's Friends character Rachel Green.

"I want to quit," Rachel said in a 1997 episode when talking to BFF Monica Geller (Courteney Cox). "But then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it's remotely related to the field they are interested in."

Maybe it's Lisa's facial expressions. Perhaps it's her blonde locks that are just a little longer than the iconic Rachel cut. Whatever the case may be, fans can't get enough of the video that has received close to 345,000 likes in just one day.