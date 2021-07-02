The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Discovers Secret Envelope During Her Date in New Clip

Katie Thurston puts pressure on one of her suitors after opening a surprise envelope during the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette.
As seen in E! News' exclusive promo for the episode that airs on Monday, July 5, the Bachelorette goes on a one-on-one date with Andrew Spencer. Andrew has become a fan favorite after defending Katie's ability to make her own decisions in light of the Thomas drama on the most recent episode.
In the clip, the standout from Matt James' season of The Bachelor surprises Andrew by plugging in a string of lights that reveal a number of secret envelopes hanging just out of reach from the tree branches. She then reads from a note informing the couple that each envelope "contains something that will bring you closer together."
After getting a boost from the football player to grab the first message, she shares its message aloud. "Would you rather tell the truth and hurt your partner, or lie and not hurt your partner?" Katie asks while reading from the card.
Andrew instantly responds that he'd rather tell the truth, which leads Katie to put him in a situation that might cause him to doubt his decision. "Does this make me look fat?" she asks, and he follows up with, "No! Shut up!"
The athlete then tells the camera during a confessional, "Her personality is so infectious—her smile, her touch is driving me a little crazy right now."
Check out the above video to see the sexy way that Andrew assists Katie in reaching the envelope.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.