Scottie Pippen Says He’s Continuing to “Heal” 3 Months After Son Antron’s Death

Scottie Pippen is continuing to cope with the loss of his son Antron Pippen.



The former NBA player's eldest child tragically passed away in April at the age of 33. Now, three months later, the 55-year-old is opening up about doing his best to heal after such a devastating loss.



"I'm good," Scottie, who shared Antron with ex-wife Karen McCollum, said to People. "I still have my moments of ups and downs, but I'm good." The NBA champion also noted that when it comes to the healing process, the amount of time that passes isn't truly a factor. "There's never enough time," Pippen explained, "but I've managed, and I'll continue to heal."



Scottie first announced the heart-rending news of his son's passing in a series of tweets on Monday, April 19. "I'm heartbroken that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son, Antron," he wrote at the time. "The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game."