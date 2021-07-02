Allison MackBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopWatch E!PhotosVideos

Scottie Pippen Says He’s Continuing to “Heal” 3 Months After Son Antron’s Death

Following the untimely passing of his son, Antron Pippen, Scottie Pippen opened up about his healing process and revealed he is “continuing to gain strength.”

Scottie Pippen is continuing to cope with the loss of his son Antron Pippen.
 
The former NBA player's eldest child tragically passed away in April at the age of 33. Now, three months later, the 55-year-old is opening up about doing his best to heal after such a devastating loss.
 
"I'm good," Scottie, who shared Antron with ex-wife Karen McCollum, said to People. "I still have my moments of ups and downs, but I'm good." The NBA champion also noted that when it comes to the healing process, the amount of time that passes isn't truly a factor. "There's never enough time," Pippen explained, "but I've managed, and I'll continue to heal."
 
Scottie first announced the heart-rending news of his son's passing in a series of tweets on Monday, April 19. "I'm heartbroken that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son, Antron," he wrote at the time. "The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game."

This past Father's Day, June 20, marked the first one without his eldest son and was also just little more than just two months after his death. Scottie revealed to the outlet that although commemorating that particular holiday wasn't easy, he did find solace in speaking with Antron's children.

"It was tough," he shared. "I was kind of on the road. I did a camp back in Arkansas, so I wasn't really around my kids. I spent it with my siblings in Arkansas. I was on the phone with [his children]. But it was a great Father's Day, I guess."
 
And as for how the dad of six is trying his best to push through such a painful time, he shared, "I will continue to gain strength because today there is none."

