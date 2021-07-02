Machine Gun Kelly Film Changes Title After Criticism From Mac Miller's Brother

Watch : Mac Miller's Dad Speaks Out About Drug Arrest

Machine Gun Kelly's latest film wasn't sitting well with the brother of late rapper Mac Miller.

In response to a recent announcement that the 31-year-old "Bloody Valentine" performer, who goes by Colson Baker in his acting work, is set to portray a troubled music star in the drama Good News, Mac's brother, Miller McCormick, shared a social media message seemingly criticizing the project.

McCormick, who did not specifically mention Machine Gun Kelly or the film's title, appeared to take particular umbrage with the movie's title, as "Good News" was Mac's first posthumous single from his January 2020 album, Circles. Mac Miller died in 2018 of an accidental drug overdose at age 26.

"f--k you. f--k your movie. at least change the title," McCormick shared to his Instagram Story on Thursday, July 1, according to Complex.

In response, production company Rivulet Media issued a statement to E! News on July 1 to clarify that the movie is a work of fiction and that the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac, will be changed due to the criticism.