Machine Gun Kelly Film Changes Title After Criticism From Mac Miller's Brother

Machine Gun Kelly's latest film wasn't sitting well with the brother of late rapper Mac Miller.
In response to a recent announcement that the 31-year-old "Bloody Valentine" performer, who goes by Colson Baker in his acting work, is set to portray a troubled music star in the drama Good News, Mac's brother, Miller McCormick, shared a social media message seemingly criticizing the project.
McCormick, who did not specifically mention Machine Gun Kelly or the film's title, appeared to take particular umbrage with the movie's title, as "Good News" was Mac's first posthumous single from his January 2020 album, Circles. Mac Miller died in 2018 of an accidental drug overdose at age 26.
"f--k you. f--k your movie. at least change the title," McCormick shared to his Instagram Story on Thursday, July 1, according to Complex.
In response, production company Rivulet Media issued a statement to E! News on July 1 to clarify that the movie is a work of fiction and that the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac, will be changed due to the criticism.
"Our film is about a fictional musician on the rise with a troubled life," the statement read. "It's not in any way a biopic or based on any artist's true life. We realize the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac Miller, and other artists gone too soon, feels disrespectful. We've heard from many people on social media who have found offense with the title so, without hesitation, we will change it."
Deadline reported on June 24 that director Tim Sutton's film, while fictional, takes inspiration from the real-life stories of such late performers as Mac, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld. Production is set to begin later this month, according to the outlet.
Machine Gun Kelly, whose film credits include Project Power and Bird Box, has yet to address the controversy on his social media accounts.