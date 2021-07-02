Simone Biles' Athleta Edit Deserves a Gold Medal

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Before Simone Biles heads to Tokyo to compete in the Olympic Games, she's making sure we all look and feel our best!

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and activewear brand Athleta have joined forces to inspire the next generation of change makers through uplifting programs and honest conversations with girls and women in Athleta's community.

"Using my voice has been very empowering for me and I am grateful to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire young girls and women to do the same," Simone explained. "The opportunity to encourage young girls to reach their full potential and be a force for change is incredibly powerful."

In addition to doing good ahead of her second Olympic Games, Simone curated an edit of her favorite Athleta pieces for girls and women that will have you doing backflips, it's that cute!

