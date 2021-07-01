The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie Turn Heads With Rumored Date

Watch : Angelina Jolie Reveals She Split From Brad Pitt for Kids' "Wellbeing"

Well, this is a couple people certainly didn't feel coming.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd (née Abel Makkonen Tesfaye), were spotted out and about together at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. per The Sun.

"The pair reportedly spent hours at the restaurant, before leaving separately to avoid raising suspicion," The Sun stated.

The duo might have bonded over their shared love for Ethiopia–the Canadian-born singer's parents are from Ethiopia, while Angelina adopted her 16-year-old daughter Zahara Marley from the east African country.

Plus, The Weeknd recently shared that he will be donating $1 million to Ethiopia while the country faces tension in its Tigray Region, per The New York Times.

The "Blinding Lights" artist shared his thoughts about Ethiopia's current struggles on Instagram back in April.

"My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction," explained the 31-year-old star. "I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Programme and encourage those who can to please give as well."