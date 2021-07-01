Bessemer Trust Requests to Withdraw From Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Britney Spears' new co-conservator has asked to resign, according to the ex parte application filed in court on Thursday, July 1, and obtained by E! News.

Bessemer Trust, a wealth management group, requested that a judge remove it from its role as co-conservator of her estate, "due to changed circumstances" when Britney "claimed irreparable harm to her interests" in court last week.

The company shares the position with her father, Jamie Spears. If the resignation is approved, it would leave Jamie as sole conservator of the pop star's estate and manager Jodi Montgomery as conservator of her person.

Bessemer Trust, which manages more than $100 billion per The New York Times, said in the court filing that it thought Britney's conservatorship was voluntary and that she wanted the company to be her co-conservator.

As fans heard in a public court hearing on June 23, Britney said she wanted the conservatorship to end without a medical evaluation, calling the arrangement "abusive."

"As a result of the conservatee's testimony at the June 23 hearing," Bessemer's filing reads, "Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."