Brie Bella Reminds Us Son Buddy Danielson Is Almost a Year Old With New Pic

Growing up before our very eyes.

On Thursday, July 1, Brie Bella took to Instagram to share an adorable update on son Buddy Danielson. Specifically, alongside a new summer snap of her youngest child, the Total Bellas star reminded her over eight million followers that Buddy is almost a year old.

Brie captioned the image, "11 months today."

We can't help but be blown away by this update as it feels like only yesterday that Brie and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) became parents of two. As E! News readers well know, the WWE superstars welcomed their son on August 1.

"It's a BOY!!!" Brie wrote following the birth. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Since then, the wrestler turned businesswoman has kept her followers up to date by sharing her son's many milestones. Case in point: Back in May, Brie revealed that, despite looking like Bryan's twin, he actually takes after her.