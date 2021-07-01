Amelia Hamlin "Embracing" Time With Scott Disick's Kids as They Plan Move to Hamptons

Watch : Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin: A Dating Timeline

Quality time with Scott Disick and his kids are in Amelia Hamlin's near future this summer.

As the romance continues between the reality star dad of three and 20-year-old model, it seems they have their eye on spending the rest of the summer on the East Coast—specifically the Hamptons.

"They are in the process of scouting places," a source close to the couple told E! News, "and seeing what their options are." While they'll be on the other side of the country away from Scott's kids—Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6—they'll only be a plane ride away. "The kids will definitely visit and spend time there," the source assured.

As evidenced by this development, "Amelia and Scott are doing really well," the source said. "Despite the age gap, they truly have a lot in common. No one thought it would last this long, but it just works."

Of course, being in a relationship with Scott, 38, involves supporting his role as a dad—and Lisa Rinna's younger daughter has been putting in her own effort. "Amelia has been able to spend more time with the kids recently and is embracing it. She's learning a lot," the source noted. "It's definitely a whole new world for her, but she loves being around them and is grateful she gets to have this experience. She thinks they are amazing and is really good with them. Her and Scott love planning fun activities with them."