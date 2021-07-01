Brandi Glanville Says She "Really Wanted to Kill" LeAnn Rimes After Eddie Cibrian Scandal

Watch : LeAnn Rimes Tells How to Have a Successfully Blended Family

Sometimes, things have to get worse before they get better.

While Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes are in a peaceful, friendly place today, it wasn't all diamonds and rosé. In a new op-ed for The Sun, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked back on the days after she found out Eddie Cibrian was cheating on her with LeAnn.

"Eddie and I got along great and had the best sex life. I was madly in love and felt like I had the perfect life," she wrote on July 1. "But like Martha Hancock, I discovered my husband was cheating when he was caught on camera kissing the new woman in his life."

Once video and photos made the tabloids, Brandi knew her marriage of 13 years was over.

"I asked him if he loved LeAnn. He said he didn't—he wanted to be with me forever and for us to go for counseling," she recalled. "Weeks later, I turned on the TV and there was this woman being interviewed on Access Hollywood saying Eddie had cheated on HER with LeAnn."