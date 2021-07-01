Megan Fox Reveals Her Delicious Nicknames for Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly is more than just the apple of Megan Fox's eye—in fact, he's actually more like her "cookie."
The ‘Till Death star revealed in a June 30 interview with Fox 5 New York that although classic nicknames like "beau" don't quite float around between the pair, she can think of a couple of sweet pet names she does have for her other half. "I call him ‘cookie,' I call him ‘buddha,' I call him ‘booby,'" Megan revealed. "There's lots of names."
For fans following the A-list couple ever since the two confirmed their relationship earlier this year, the adorable list isn't all that surprising, considering the pair have made no secret about their affection for one another. Like the time when they declared their undying love for each other (yes, blood vials were included) this past Valentine's Day, or let's not forget the loving gazes and PDA-exchanges the couple have displayed during their recent steamy red-carpet moments.
No matter the instance, it seems like the budding romance between the musician and the actress is continuing to heat up—and the flame was felt almost right away, according to the Jennifer's Body actress herself.
"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she revealed in a July 2020 episode of the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. The two stars first met while filming their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. "We're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."
Megan also described her relationship as red-hot with intensity in an interview with Nylon in November 2020. "Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," she told the outlet. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."
Megan's revelation of adorable nicknames is just icing on top of an already super-sweet cake, or cookie.