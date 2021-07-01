13 Madewell Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Avid online shoppers are very familiar with that panic of wondering if the clothes they ordered will actually look as good in real life as they did on the website. However, that's not an issue when you shop at Madewell. As the store's name suggests, everything they sell is so well-made and built to last. Shopping at Madewell is always a great investment because their clothes are high-quality, keep-forever items. We love an outfit with years-long staying power, but having a full wardrobe isn't enough to stop us from getting our shop on.
There are many great pieces to buy from Madewell, but if you need any help narrowing down the selection, check out our recent favorites below.
Madewell MWL Breeze Drawstring Romper
There's no easier outfit than just putting on one item of clothing. This luxuriously soft romper is lightweight and perfect for lounging around the house or you can throw on some jewelry to dress it up for a social outing.
Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tank
This v-neck tank is such a wardrobe essential. It looks polished, feels comfortable, and is ideal for layering throughout the year. It's available in 10 different colors.
Madewell Court Sneakers in Spotted Calf Hair
Take a walk on the wild side with these leopard print sneakers. Yes, they're fashionable, but their also incredibly supportive thanks to their MWL Cloudlift insoles.
Madewell Jacquard Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Top
This white puff-sleeve top is so perfect for summer with a pair of jean shorts or a denim skirt. It's also available in red and black.
The Melanie Mule Sandal in Colorblock Vachetta Leather
These mules are much more fun take on a "neutral" sandal. Plus, they have cloud-like padding to make sure you're comfortable all day long.
Madewell Lightspun Ruffle-Sleeve Babydoll Dress in Dot Toss
This baby doll dress is black, white, and cute all over. It's perfect as is for summer and spring and it would look adorable with some black boots and a sweater during the colder seasons. It's truly a year-round piece.
Madewell Paperbag Button-Front Midi Skirt
You can easily dress this skirt up or down depending on how you want to style it. It has a super flattering, paper bag waist and buttons down the front. It's available in black and olive green.
Madewell The Wave Slide Sandal in Vachetta Leather
These sandals are available in brown and black. They go with everything and they have built-in cushioning to give you support and comfort throughout the day.
Madewell Denim Cap-Sleeve Button-Front Dress in Sunwashed Indigo
How darling is this button-front, denim dress? You will get a ton of compliments every time you wear this.
Madewell Ribbed Tank Scoop Midi Dress in Stripe
You may think this just another dress, but there are actually endless outfit options with the Ribbed Tank Scoop Midi Dress. You could define your waist by tying a sweater around it (as pictured). It would look great with a black sweater or a leather jacket in colder months. It's also a great look on its own.
Madewell Lightspun Belted Safari Romper
Safari, but make it chic. You will look instantly put-together when you're wearing this romper. You can rock it in olive green or black.
Madewell Button-Front Midi Dress in Batik Vine
This midi dress is equal parts comfort and fashion.
Madewell Second Wave Cutout-Back One-Piece Swimsuit
This swimsuit's fabric was made using recycled materials. You can even wear it as a bodysuit with jean shorts or a skirt this summer.
