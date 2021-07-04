Allison MackBritney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopWatch E!PhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Troian Bellisario, Lady Gaga and Ashley Benson were just a few of the stars that debuted major hair transformations.

By Tierney Bricker Jul 04, 2021 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleLady GagaHairAshley BensonParis JacksonCelebritiesFeaturesTransformation
Watch: Troian Bellisario Gives Birth in Hospital Parking Lot

Change isn't coming, it's already here.

It was hard to keep up with all of the hair transformations going down in Hollywood this week, with multiple stars changing up their looks.

Lady Gaga decided to dye her hair dark, while Troian Bellsario gave hers a chop, showing off a chic bob and lighter hue that will have you craving a trip to your hairdresser this summer. And she wasn't the only Pretty Little Liars star to switch things up, with former co-star Ashley Benson deciding to try out a hairstyle she's always wanted to try. 

Plus, a star from The Hills: New Beginnings decided to lighten her locks, while Paris Jackson debuted a surprising color change.

Like we said, there are a lot of transformations going down.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for HollyShorts Studios LLC, Instagram
Troian Bellisario

This Pretty Little Liar is changing up her look for summer.

Bellisario said goodbye to her long locks and hello to a fresh bob. And the 35-year-old can thank hairstylist David Stanwell—who has also worked with Octavia Spencer, Lili Reinhart and Rachel Brosnahan—for the shorter style.

"Thank god for @davestanwell," Bellisario wrote in a June 28 Instagram post while debuting her tresses. "I was so so tired of having garbage hair and now I can feel the breeze!"

The Clara star also switched up her hair hue. "This beauty @sleepinthegardn and I decided it was time for the chop," Stanwell added in his own Instagram caption. "You are the best and always live our time together. Fresh cut & color."

Instagram/Audrina Patridge
Audrina Patridge

The Hills: New Beginnings just got a little blonder.

"When you go 15 months without changing your hair, blonde is the best choice to spice it up," the MTV reality star captioned an Instagram snap showing off her lightened locks on June 22.

Patridge, 36, credited her hairstylist Briana Cisneros and the Wella Professionals brand for her hair makeover, writing, "I'm obsessed with how bright & vibrant the color is and my hair feels so healthy!"

Cisneros also shared a photo of Patridge's new look to her own social media page, adding, "@audrinapatridge is a blonde agaiiiin!!! It's been forever since we've been able to do a big hair change on her! How fun is this?!"

Instagram/Shutterstock
Rachel Zegler

This West Side Story star is officially the fairest of them all. 

Zegler, who will make her big screen debut in Steven Spielberg's remake of the 1961 classic, has snagged the role of Snow White in Disney's live-action remake. Production for the adaptation of the 1938 animated film will reportedly begin in 2022.

"Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts," director Marc Webb told Deadline. "Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."

Zegler herself reacted to the news that she'll be stepping into the iconic Disney princess role. The 20-year-old quoted a post of hers from June 2017, in which she dressed up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid on stage. Her tweet stated, "I wanna be a real Disney princess."

In response to her Snow White news, she retweeted the images with a laugh.

The star also hinted toward her announcement on June 21 by tweeting, "i love you disney princess cinematic universe." Then, the next day, she shared, "*rubs hands mischievously.*"

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for the Ryan Gordy Foundation, Instagram
Paris Jackson

The 23-year-old rocker is hitting the scene in green.

Jackson teased a new look on her Instagram Story on June 23, first posting a photo of hair dye and tagging celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri before making the big reveal: A bright turquoise hue on the ends of her hair, which she showed off in a photo with the pear emoji covering her face.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images, Instagram
Colton Haynes

The 32-year-old actor, uh, raised eyebrows after debuting a new bare-faced look on June 30. At first, it seemed like fairly standard Insta fare: A close-up, a car selfie, he even threw up a peace sign. "Hey besties!" Haynes wrote to his 6.5 million followers. "I had an epic day! Bye besties!" 

But it wasn't long before fans realized something was missing: "Where are ur eyebrows?" one asked in the comments section. Added another, "His eyebrows said bye bestie!" 

And some followers were fans of the change. "Here for this tbh," actress Molly Burnett wrote underneath the post. "Livinggg," added All My Children's Leven Rambin

However, Haynes later revealed the look was only temporary. When RuPaul's Drag Race's Gigi Goode reacted with a series of exclamation marks, Haynes replied, "Still don't look half as goode as you do without brows but luckily it's just prosthetic makeup ha!"

Instagram
Lady Gaga

We're gaga for Gaga's latest look.

The pop icon took to Instagram on June 29 to share pics of her brunette hair style, sporting the darker hue in a series of selfies on a private plane. 

In the first pic, the A Star is Born actress posed with her head tilted to the side while holding up her phone. She wore a white crop top and a pink button-down shirt with strawberries all over it with a matching bucket hat while playfully holding an adorable pink stuffed animal.

Gaga, 35, accessorized with large gold hoops and layered necklaces, topping off the look with a glossy pink lip and dramatic eyeliner to make her eyes pop.

Instagram/Ashley Benson
Ashley Benson

This Pretty Little Liars star's biggest beauty wish just came true. 

"Always wanted to be a redhead," Benson captioned a June 24 Instagram post that included two photos showing off her new hue.

Celeb hairstylist Anthony Holguin was responsible for the 31-year-old actress' fiery locks and Benson's famous friends were definitely feeling the transformation.

Demi Lovato commented "OH okayyyy" with three fire emojis, while Kiernan Shipka wrote, "Wowww." 

Trending Stories

1

Padma Lakshmi Addresses Controversial Top Chef Winner

2

Britney Spears Reportedly Called 911 Before Conservatorship Hearing

3

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Address Counting On Cancellation

4

Lynne Spears Speaks Out About Britney Spears' Conservatorship

5

See the Photos of Zendaya and Tom Holland That Have the Internet Shook

Latest News

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

The Ultimate Guide to Gossip Girl's Iconic Celebrity Cameos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Go to Universal Studios With Their Kids

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Hold Hands During Fun Theme Park Outing

Britney Spears Reportedly Called 911 Before Conservatorship Hearing

Lynne Spears Speaks Out About Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Address Counting On Cancellation