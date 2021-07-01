Princess Diana's Brother Shares Unseen Childhood Photo On What Would Be Her 60th Birthday

Watch : Prince Harry Honors Mom Princess Diana at the Diana Awards

Princess Diana's memory lives on through her family and friends.

On Thursday, July 1, the royal family commemorated what would've been the Princess of Wales' 60th birthday by unveiling a statue of her in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. Prince William and Prince Harry were present for the ceremony, which was also attended by their aunts and uncles.

Ahead of the unveiling, Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer shared a childhood photo of his late sister. "Today is the 60th Birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales. 1 July 1961 was an exceptionally hot English summer's day, Diana's parents always remembered," the caption of the photo, posted to the Althorp House Instagram, read. "She was born in Park House, on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Park House is seen in the background of this family photograph taken by Diana's father, the 8th Earl Spencer."