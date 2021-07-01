Kendall Jenner Makes a Bold Fashion Statement as She Returns to Runway

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Celebrate Anniversary With a Vacation

Pretty in pink.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner made her return to the runway for the Jacquemus Paris fashion show on Wednesday, June 30. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stunned in a hot pink ensemble, baring her midriff in fitted trousers paired with a matching mini bralette and cropped button up cape shirt. She even donned full-arm red gloves to accentuate the couture look.

"good to be back!" Kendall wrote on Instagram yesterday, adding, "thank youuuu @jacquemus @pg_dmcasting."

Kendall's BFF Fai Khadra captured Kendall's catwalk, adding "ayeee" to his Instagram Stories. The 818 Tequila founder reposted Fai's video, writing "friendship" beneath the snapshot.

Designer Simon Porte announced ahead of the show, "After such a particular year, I wanted to gather people inside and share a fashion moment together." The Jacquemus show was dubbed "La Montagne" in honor of the mountain terrain design inspiration.