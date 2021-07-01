Prince Harry Opens Up About "Very Chilled" Lilibet and the "Juggle" of 2 Kids

Watch : Prince Harry Talks Fatherhood During Surprise London Appearance

Prince Harry is sharing a few precious details about home life for himself and Meghan Markle after recently welcoming their second bundle of joy.

On Wednesday, June 30, the 36-year-old Duke of Sussex celebrated the recipients of the 2021 WellChild Awards with a private event held at Kew Gardens in London. During the socially distant garden party, he shared thoughts about how life has changed since he and his wife welcomed daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana on June 4.

At one point, fellow guest Ed Sheeran asked Harry about raising Lili in addition to the couple's 2-year-old son Archie Harrison, and Harry replied, "Two is definitely a juggle," according to Hello Magazine. For his part, the 30-year-old "Shape of You" singer announced in September that he and wife Cherry Seaborn had welcomed their first child, daughter Lyra.

Later, Harry spoke to a different guest and gave more insight into the new routine for Meghan and himself, who are raising their family in Santa Barbara, Calif.