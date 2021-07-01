The Brrrn Board Got Me Out of My Workout Slump

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Among the many activities I participated in to keep myself occupied during quarantine, like making pancake cereal or spending most of my paycheck on TikTok-approved products, discovering new ways to work out at home was my favorite. As someone who enjoyed taking spin, boxing and pilates classes before the world shut down, it was hard for me to get into a groove of staying active without a room full of people to support me and hold me accountable to show up.
After a few months of seeing results from popular workout challenges on YouTube, I started to plateau and working out began to feel like a chore. This prompted me to try Brrrn, an at-home workout that helps tone and strengthen with the help of a slide board, after hearing rave reviews.
Available in two different sizes depending on your height, the Brrrn Board comes with a pair of slide booties and slide mittens, which you wear to help you glide across the board. While it took me a few tries to get the hang of sliding, Brrrn's at-home, on-demand subscription includes introduction classes to help you master proper sliding techniques.
The subscription also includes hundreds of workouts taught by encouraging instructors. Depending on what your body needs, you can choose from classes like slide, cardio sculpt, core, bootcamp, recovery, yoga, brrreath, brrrnouts and bodyweight only exercises.
Brrrn Board
The Brrrn Board is relatively lightweight and can be stored under your couch or bed when not in use. If multiple people in your household will be using the board and they are of different heights, we recommend getting the 6 foot board because you can adjust it.
Not only was I drenched in sweat after my first class, but my initial thought was "wow that was fun." For the first time in months, I was excited to work out. The instructors make you feel supported even through a screen, and the playlists are always fire. Not to mention, the workout makes you feel like you're skiing, but minus the snow.
Compared to other at-home workout equipment and machines, the Brrn Board is affordable and easy to store. If you're on the fence, Brrrn is offering $75 off the 5' and 6' adjustable Brrrn Boards today through 7/7. So, if you're ready to ditch your gym membership and get your body right for summer, head over to Brrrn.com right now!
