How Parenthood Has Strengthened Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund's Relationship

Emma Roberts Gives Birth to a Baby Boy!

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are in baby bliss.

Now that they're a family of three, the stars are in a "really great place" in their relationship, according to a source close to her.

"Emma and Garrett are in a much better place since welcoming their son," the source exclusively shares with E! News.

The insider admits that the couple "went through a rough patch" while she was pregnant, referring to Garrett's sobriety struggles.

The Keyhole Garden actor, 36, was arrested for a DUI in January 2020 and a judge later ordered him to seek counseling. Just a few months later, Emma's mom Kelly Cunningham spilled the news that the couple was expecting their first child.

By November, Garrett was "in a solid and great place" as they prepared to welcome their son, his rep told E! News. "When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful."

The Scream Queens alum, 30, gave birth to Rhodes Robert Hedlund in December, which has only strengthened the bond between the new parents.