Sarah Shahi's Behind-the-Scenes Sex/Life Pics Will Make You Thirsty for More

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Just when we thought Netflix's Sex/Life couldn't get any hotter, the show's star went and posted behind-the-scenes pics.

Amid all the buzz surrounding the new drama, Sex/Life's leading lady Sarah Shahi took to her Instagram story to give fans a closer look at her character's fabulously sexy wardrobe. No, we aren't talking about that tragic white nightgown. In a series of posts, Sarah gave an up-close peek at Billie's clothes from her wild days.

Alongside a mirror selfie that featured a little, sequined number, Sarah wrote, "More BTS of Billie!!!"

And, like all of us who tuned in for the series, Sarah revealed she was "obsessed with the club looks." The L Word alum went on by showing off her character's fierce makeup, which included a bold purple eyeshadow and body glitter.

Of course, we were particularly delighted when Sarah shared a BTS photo of co-star and IRL boyfriend Adam Demos.