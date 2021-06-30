Below Deck Mediterranean's Malia White Hospitalized After Scary Scooter Accident

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Putting the "ow" in Below Deck.

On Wednesday, June 30, Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White took to Instagram to detail a rough scooter accident she suffered during a recent day off in Mallorca, Spain. The Bravo personality started off her health update by sharing pictures from her adventure around the Mediterranean island.

"BEFORE PHOTO: had an amazing day exploring the island of Mallorca with my crew mates by scooter," she wrote alongside the series of photos, including one of her on the scooter. "But it didn't end as nicely as it started….. #mallorca #spain #adventure #daysoff"

For her next post, Malia shared a selfie from her hospital bed and a close-up of her injuries. "AFTER: on Instagram we usually share the pretty stuff but this is the important stuff," she added. "I'm sharing this to express the importance of always wearing a helmet. Mine quite literally saved my life."

As she continued, Malia revealed that she spent Below Deck Mediterranean's June 28 premiere on Bravo "in a hospital bed" thanks to "a mean accident" on her scooter.