Ryan Reynolds Is Now on TikTok and His First Video Will Delight Just Friends Fans

Ryan Reynolds has officially joined TikTok and for fans of his rom-com, Just Friends, the actor shared a treat in honor of the 2005 movie. See the hilarious clip below.

By Kisha Forde Jun 30, 2021 7:35 PM
It's official: Ryan Reynolds has joined TikTok.
 
And in celebration of the momentous occasion, the Deadpool actor posted a comical clip of himself lip-syncing along to "I Swear" by R&B group All-4-One, which is a nod to his character, Chris Brander, doing the same in the mirror in the 2005 romantic comedy, Just Friends.
 
The actor, whose name on the platform is @vancityreynolds, hilariously captioned the post, "I swear you will be disappointed by this account."
 
We're sure fans are the opposite of disappointed by the father of three's decision to join the platform, seeing as he uses his other social media accounts, particularly Instagram, to showcase his incredible sense of humor, especially when it comes trolling his wife, Blake Lively.
 
Although Ryan joining TikTok is celebratory all on its own, his decision seems like it wasn't only for the thrill of belting out throwback-ballads for adoring fans.

According to Adweek, the social media platform is reportedly sponsoring the Wrexham A.F.C. Wales soccer team, which is a team that he and actor Rob McElhenney recently joined together to buy.

@vancityreynolds

I swear you will be disappointed by this account.

? I Swear - All-4-One

In fact, the Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star has already shared a couple of other videos hinting at the duo's partnership, including one with Rob rapping, "Tik Tok, you don't stop," which then cuts to Ryan saying, "Nope." Ryan jokingly captioned that particular post, "There will be no duets."
 
In another clip, the 44-year-old star also shared an image of his shirtless Deadpool character getting covered up by a Wrexham soccer jersey.
 
Although the reason for the actor's appearance on the platform may lean more on the business side, fans will undoubtedly be happy to see him bring even more laughs to TikTok.
 
 
 

