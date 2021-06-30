Khloe Kardashian Has the Best Plan to Shut Down Kendall Jenner's "Baby Fever"

Watch : Can Kendall Jenner Keep Up With 3 Toddlers?

Kendall Jenner won't want to have kids after this!

In a hilarious, just-released Keeping Up with the Kardashians bonus scene, Khloe Kardashian jokes that Kendall is ready to become a mom. "You're going to die," Khloe tells mom Kris Jenner. "So Kendall, like, the other day, was like, 'I think I have baby fever'...."

Kris is shocked: "Baby fever?!"

Khloe clarifies, "But she's around all of us with, like, 100 kids so I get it. And our kids are so damn cute, why wouldn't you have baby fever?"

Kris jokes, "I have baby fever because of your kids," as Khloe rolls her eyes.

Kendall celebrated her one-year anniversary with NBA player Devin Booker in June 2021.

Yet Khloe has a LOL-worthy plan to see if Kendall has what it takes to be a mother. "We'll give you a baby for a day," Khloe proposes, as Kim chimes in.

"Newborns are easy but toddlers are hard," the SKIMS founder adds.