Go Inside G-Eazy's Gorgeous Los Angeles Home—Complete With A Recording Studio

G-Eazy welcomed Architectural Digest into his luxurious Los Angeles home, which includes his own private recording studio. See the jaw-dropping property below.

G-Eazy‘s Hollywood Hills home proves there's no limit on luxury.
 
The 32-year-old artist treated Architectural Digest to a tour of his gorgeous Los Angeles residence, courtesy of the publication's Open Door YouTube series and the space looks cozy enough for anyone to immediately feel right at home.
 
The rapper's hillside property sprawls over 3,600-square-feet and includes four bedrooms, one of which was converted into a closet for the musician to house not only his impressive wardrobe, but most importantly, his enviable sneaker collection. In addition to a few coveted and hard-to-find sneakers, believe it or not we're actually talking upwards of 500 pairs.
 
And if that's not enough to make you jealous—we're sure his outdoor space will since it includes a stunning saltwater pool, which also essentially serves as a massive hot tub with an unobstructed view of Los Angeles.
 
"What drew me to this house initially was its warmth and it's homey kind of vibe," the rapper explained. He also noted that the "Spanish-Moroccan" style also sold him immediately when he first toured the property, which he bought in 2017 for $1.75 million.

To add to the comfortably affluent vibe the "No Limit" rapper has going on throughout his home, displays of artwork from family and friends are also featured on the walls in almost every room of the house.

As for where he keeps his many certified gold and platinum records? That would be on the walls within his private recording studio, of course.
 
The rapper had his two-story guesthouse renovated to include a professional-grade studio on the ground level and a dark-hued, dimly lit lounge complete with blackout curtains to give the entire space a "no-distraction" feel.
 
For more features included within the rapper's residence, including an impeccable dark-green kitchen, check out the tour above!
 

