Go Inside G-Eazy's Gorgeous Los Angeles Home—Complete With A Recording Studio

G-Eazy‘s Hollywood Hills home proves there's no limit on luxury.



The 32-year-old artist treated Architectural Digest to a tour of his gorgeous Los Angeles residence, courtesy of the publication's Open Door YouTube series and the space looks cozy enough for anyone to immediately feel right at home.



The rapper's hillside property sprawls over 3,600-square-feet and includes four bedrooms, one of which was converted into a closet for the musician to house not only his impressive wardrobe, but most importantly, his enviable sneaker collection. In addition to a few coveted and hard-to-find sneakers, believe it or not we're actually talking upwards of 500 pairs.



And if that's not enough to make you jealous—we're sure his outdoor space will since it includes a stunning saltwater pool, which also essentially serves as a massive hot tub with an unobstructed view of Los Angeles.



"What drew me to this house initially was its warmth and it's homey kind of vibe," the rapper explained. He also noted that the "Spanish-Moroccan" style also sold him immediately when he first toured the property, which he bought in 2017 for $1.75 million.