Los Angeles Dodgers Star Trevor Bauer Slams "Baseless" Sexual Assault Allegation

Los Angeles Dodgers standout Trevor Bauer is the subject of an investigation surrounding an allegation of sexual assault.
The Pasadena Police Department is "looking into allegations of assault" against the 2020 Cy Young Award winner, an officer told E! News on Tuesday, June 29.
Attorney Marc Garelick, who is representing the accuser, told E! News in a statement that his client has obtained a domestic violence restraining order against Bauer. According to the attorney's statement, the order resulted from an alleged "recent assault" that caused the woman "severe physical and emotional pain."
His statement continued, "Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible. We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client's allegations and case seriously."
In response to the investigation, the pitcher's agent, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement to NBC News saying his client had a "brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship" with the individual that began in April 2021 and included two in-person encounters.
"We have messages that show [the accuser] repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face," the statement continued. "In both of their encounters, [she] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer's residence in Pasadena, Calif., where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually, and he did what was asked."
According to the sports agent, the woman messaged the pitcher "with friendly and flirtatious banter" after both encounters. Additionally, Fetterolf stated that, days after the second encounter, the woman sent pics of herself to Bauer and "indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion." This led Bauer to express "concern and confusion," according to his rep's statement, and the woman "was neither angry nor accusatory."
Bauer's agent added that the woman and the 30-year-old athlete have "not corresponded in over a month" and haven't "seen each other in over six weeks."
The statement continued, "Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent and deliberately omits key facts, information and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100 percent consensual are baseless, defamatory and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Bauer, a 2018 All-Star, signed a three-year deal with the reigning World Series champion Dodgers during the offseason earlier this year. He was previously a member of the Cincinnati Reds, where he became the franchise's first player to win the Cy Young, awarded to Major League Baseball's best pitcher.
E! News has reached out to the Dodgers organization and has not yet heard back.