Rumer Willis Fires Back at "Really Inappropriate" Body Shamers for Saying She "Needs to Eat"

Rumer Willis wants fans to know that recent feedback she's received about her appearance isn't appreciated.
The 32-year-old actress posted a lengthy message to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 30 responding to criticism from some of her followers about a post she had shared the day prior. Among the comments shared on that post were remarks that the star appeared "too thin" and "at the edge of unhealthy."
This led Rumer to write on her Story, "I know I don't need to do this but in an effort to spread some awareness and shed some light on body shaming tactics i felt the need to share. After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took. It was a weird angle that even made me feel life I looked smaller than I do in real life."
The post on her Story included a pic taken at the same time as the other photos but from a different angle, and she expressed that the previous angle misrepresented her physique.
"But regardless even though you may think it's your job or even your right to leave unfiltered thoughts or judgements about my body for me and others to read... it's not," continued Rumer, whose parents are Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. "But for reference this is another angle and you can see what I actually look like."
She added that "coming for me in my comments and telling me how I'm too skinny or I need to eat is absolutely not helpful and extremely body shaming." The House Bunny star said she would prefer fans to reach out to her privately in her DMs to ask if she could use support.
"Body shaming of any kind is something I will not stand for," she concluded.
Later, she posted footage to her Instagram Story of herself eating a piece of kiwi, adding the message, "Bye trolls."
In the comments section of her previous post, an individual told Rumer to "stay healthy please." At the time, the Dancing With the Stars season 20 winner replied, "I appreciate your concern but I promise it's just a weird angle I love my body and have no interest or desire to deprive myself. If you saw the full carry on bag of snacks I packed you def wouldn't be worried."