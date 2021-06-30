Disney Channel Is Remixing the Princesses in a New Music Special

The Disney princesses are getting a bit of a musical makeover.
Disney Channel is preparing to pay tribute to its roster of royal ladies with a brand-new music special called Disney Princess Remixed — An Ultimate Princess Celebration. The half-hour show will coincide with Disney's World Princess Week and will air on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. It will also be available on Disney+.
The special will be narrated by 12-year-old social media star Txunamy Ortiz and will celebrate princesses and queens from all over the Disney library with "reimagined" performances of iconic princess songs, courtesy of a few familiar faces. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez and Julia Lester will be performing, along with Disney Channel stars Ruth Righi, Izabela Rose and Sophia Hammons.
Brandy, star of one of the best and most iconic versions of Cinderella ever, will also debut her new music video for her song "Starting Now," which is the anthem for Disney's year-long event "The Ultimate Princess Celebration," which began in April.
The night will kick off with showings of Tangled and Frozen beginning at 4:05 p.m., and then fans will be treated to all-new versions of some fan-favorite Disney princess tunes, including Frozen 2's "Into the Unknown," performed by Rodriguez and Reneé.
Other performances include pop, rock and R&B remixes of "Home" from Beauty and the Beast, "Almost There" from Princess and the Frog, and "Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid. Walt Disney Records will also release three singles from the special, "Into the Unknown (Disney Princess Remixed)" set for release on Aug. 13, followed by two additional singles available Aug. 27."
"Fans can expect to see fun takes on some classic Disney songs in Disney Princess Remixed - An Ultimate Princess Celebration. Getting to perform with Dara was a blast!" Rodriguez said. "She's an incredible vocalist so I was so excited to get to sing with her. And on the day of filming we were having so much fun getting to play the princess Anna and queen Elsa dynamic. I can't wait for people to see it!"
Reneé expressed a similar sentiment, adding, "Being in the Disney Princess Remixed - An Ultimate Princess Celebration music special has been such a dream come true! Doing this extraordinary project about Princesses that I've looked up to my entire life has been mind blowing. And doing "Into the Unknown" with the one and only Frankie Rodriguez has made this project 10x more special! Beautiful music plus all these talented people. Whew, ya'll this special is going be out of this world!"
There's just two months to prepare, so get your mice and birds working on your gown and tiara now! Oh, and while we wait for the special to premiere, check out a sneak peek of Rodriguez and Reneé's performance above.