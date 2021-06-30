Disney Channel Is Remixing the Princesses in a New Music Special

Watch : Are "Tangled," "Frozen" & "The Little Mermaid" Connected?

The Disney princesses are getting a bit of a musical makeover.

Disney Channel is preparing to pay tribute to its roster of royal ladies with a brand-new music special called Disney Princess Remixed — An Ultimate Princess Celebration. The half-hour show will coincide with Disney's World Princess Week and will air on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. It will also be available on Disney+.

The special will be narrated by 12-year-old social media star Txunamy Ortiz and will celebrate princesses and queens from all over the Disney library with "reimagined" performances of iconic princess songs, courtesy of a few familiar faces. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez and Julia Lester will be performing, along with Disney Channel stars Ruth Righi, Izabela Rose and Sophia Hammons.

Brandy, star of one of the best and most iconic versions of Cinderella ever, will also debut her new music video for her song "Starting Now," which is the anthem for Disney's year-long event "The Ultimate Princess Celebration," which began in April.