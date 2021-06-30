Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Channel Vampires in Blood-Sucking New Selfie

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Flashes New Vampire Bling in Sexy Lingerie Pic

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's latest selfie is bloody good!

The couple, who began dating late last year, continue to make temperatures rise with their steamy social media posts. And although there's been a heatwave in Los Angeles, nothing can compare to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer's fiery new pics.

On Tuesday, June 29, Travis took to his Instagram Stories to share a very vampy (literally!) snapshot of him and the Poosh founder. In their selfie, the two posed together with a vampire-like filter, which showed them looking like the mythical creature—complete with bloody lips and darkened under-eye circles.

Shortly after, the 42-year-old star re-posted the photo on her Instagram Stories, captioning it with a vampire and red heart emoji.

The duo even twinned in matching black ensembles and silver accessories. The 45-year-old musician opted for a graphic tee and a chain-link necklace, while Kourtney rocked a body-hugging tank top and a crossbody handbag that looked similar to Travis's jewelry piece.