Megan Thee Stallion Is Helping Her Hotties "Build Their Own Empire" Through $1 Million Stock Giveaway

Megan Thee Stallion is taking a major step in helping her fans become savage with their money.
The 26-year-old "Savage" rapper has partnered with Cash App to give away $1 million worth of stock as part of a promotion that kicked off on Tuesday, June 29. In addition, the Houston native has launched a series of educational videos entitled "Investing for Hotties," with the first one now available and focused on helping budding investors learn the fundamentals of buying stocks.
In a statement released to E! News, Megan explained that this is all part of her effort to give back to her supporters and help make them aware that investing is not strictly for the top one percent.
"I want people to learn how to build their own empire and be financially independent," the Grammy winner shared. "Buying stocks isn't just for the rich. And with Cash App, you can start investing with as little as $1. I made these 'Investing for Hotties' educational videos to help my fans learn more about different options that are available to them."
The cheeky video series combines practical knowledge with a healthy dose of the "WAP" star's signature wit and ownership of her sexuality.
"Putting in a little money and seeing how it moves is a great way to learn about the stock market and start building up a portfolio," she explained in the first video. "With Cash App, you can buy and sell small pieces of stock called fractional shares, and ease your way in nice and slow. You know what I'm talking about! And if you don't, that's OK, too."
This continues to be an exciting time for the multi-faceted performer. Over the weekend, Megan won four prizes at the 2021 BET Awards, including Video of the Year.
