All the Details on the $150,000 Engagement Ring Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Designed for Saffire Matos

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is ready for his next chapter.
Just last week, the Jersey Shore alum announced that he's engaged to his girlfriend Saffire Matos. On Monday, June 21, Ronnie posted behind-the-scenes photos of the romantic proposal, which occurred at a Southern California beach the day prior.
"I love you," he wrote at the time, alongside a snapshot that captured the lash bar owner's massive jewelry piece. "Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part!"
Following the couple's exciting engagement news, E! News has exclusive details on Saffire's one-of-a-kind diamond ring.
"Ronnie was an absolute sweetheart to work with," Layna Friedman of Layna Friedman Jewelers Beverly Hills reveals. "He came to me months ago and was just very excited to design a ring. He was very much part of designing it with me and was very involved every step of the way, which was fantastic."
Moreover, Layna tells E! News the 35-year-old star put a lot of heart into making Saffire's engagement ring.
"He's obviously very in love with her and they seem to have a very beautiful, strong and committed relationship," she shares, adding that he "wanted something very unique and special."
As for the stunning accessory? The jeweler explains they chose an oval-cut diamond because Ronnie knew Saffire would love the style.
If anything, the beauty mogul's ring is anything but basic. According to Layna, "The band, the whole setting is in rose gold. It's a very feminine and dazzling ring."
Additionally, the business owner tells E! News Saffire's engagement ring is "just a little under 7 karats" and is valued at about $150,000. However, Layna explains that Ronnie's involvement throughout the design process was priceless.
"He was very thoughtful in picking the diamond and just wanted something really brilliant and gorgeous, and I think we really achieved that," she says. "It was sweet too how he spent the time putting together a very romantic proposal. I love to see when a man is so excited about the whole proposal."
Although Ronnie and Saffire have had their ups and downs since they started dating last fall, it's clear they are stronger than ever.
Before taking the next step in his relationship, Ronnie announced in March that he was exiting Jersey Shore Family Vacation to prioritize his mental health. Just this month, a source close to the reality TV personality told E! News that he's focused on bettering himself. What's more? According to the insider, his fiancée his biggest cheerleader.
"Ron has been working hard on his mental health and has finished his program at the health and wellness center that he was spending time at," the source shared on June 21. "Saffire has been really supportive of his recovery and is looking forward to the next chapter of their journey."