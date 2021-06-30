The Bold Type Stars Pick the Show's Best and Worst Moments

It's been a long, fashionable road for The Bold Type.

After five seasons, the beloved Freeform dramedy is about to come to an end, but not without another hour full of fancy outfits, career milestones and friendship moments that are going to make us seriously miss our favorite fashion closet trio. While the end will hopefully be bright and sunny for Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy), the journey so far has been filled with a lot of ups and a similar number of downs.

As many times as we've cried and cheered while watching the show, we've also cringed and almost turned off the TV, because not even the trio escaped early adulthood without making a few really, really horrible decisions.

With a little bit of input from the girls themselves, let's delve into some of the series' best and worst moments over the years!