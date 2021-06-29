Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Reveal the Sex of Their First Baby

It's a girl!
Former UFC star Ronda Rousey and WWE star Travis Browne made the sweet announcement on June 29 in a YouTube video shared to Ronda's channel. "Our gender reveal is finally here," she began the clip. "We didn't wanna do anything that would set hundreds of acres ablaze or thousands even. Some people are idiots."
Noting that they wanted to keep it "simple, safe and Browsey Acres style" (which is the name of the couple's residence), the pair opted to show an egg hatching, which then led to a precious shot of their sonogram, and the words, "It's a girl!" The short video—for which the reveal had a reference to Pokemon—also had a few funny bloopers added towards the end.
Now, it seems like the happy couple will soon find themselves wrestling with the adjustment of the arrival of their baby girl! The proud parents-to-be previously confirmed their daughter's due date is September 22 of this year.
The couple, who have been married since 2017, first announced they were expecting back in April by sharing another cute video. "I've been pregnant since January," the 34-year-old star said, after removing a pillow from her stomach to reveal her baby bump in her original announcement. "So, four months. Woo, baby bump! I can't hide it anymore. So, it's time to show it off."
"And I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we've been on," she continued. "And there's definitely much more to the story that we'll be telling later."
This will be Ronda's first child and Travis' third. The professional wrestler has two children, Kaleo and Keawe from a previous marriage.
Check out their adorable reveal for yourself in the video above!