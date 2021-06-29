Prince George Puts His Game Face On While Attending Soccer Match With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Regardless of the score, Prince George has already won at this game.
On Tuesday, June 29, Kate Middleton and Prince William's 7-year-old son headed to Wembley Stadium to watch England and Germany compete in a must-see soccer match.
Before the game even began, however, Prince George got fans talking when he appeared on TV during the national anthem. As mom and dad sang every word, the elementary school student appeared a bit distracted by all the lights, players and crowd.
At the same time, Prince George certainly dressed to impress as he matched dad in a navy blue jacket, shirt and tie. As for Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge was patriotic as she wore the England flag colors through a bright red jacket and white top.
As it turns out, Prince George wasn't the only famous face in attendance for today's game. David Beckham enjoyed a father-son day with Romeo Beckham while Ed Sheeran experienced date night with wife Cherry Seaborn.
It was a special match for Prince George as he attended his first England men's international. In addition, the event marked Kate's first time watching an England men's football international in person.
The Duchess could be seen leaning in to speak to her son as they concentrated on the action throughout the game.
Tuesday's match comes just days before Prince William celebrates a major milestone in Princess Diana's life.
Later this week, Prince Harry will reunite with his older brother to unveil a new statue of their late mom, which will commemorate "the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world," according to a statement from Kensington Palace.
The statue will be installed at the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace where people from all over the world can visit to reflect on Princess Diana's life and legacy.
Until then, there's some business to take care of on the soccer field. As of press time, the score was 0-0. Let's start cheering, Prince George.