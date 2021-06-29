Prince George Puts His Game Face On While Attending Soccer Match With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Regardless of the score, Prince George has already won at this game.

On Tuesday, June 29, Kate Middleton and Prince William's 7-year-old son headed to Wembley Stadium to watch England and Germany compete in a must-see soccer match.

Before the game even began, however, Prince George got fans talking when he appeared on TV during the national anthem. As mom and dad sang every word, the elementary school student appeared a bit distracted by all the lights, players and crowd.

At the same time, Prince George certainly dressed to impress as he matched dad in a navy blue jacket, shirt and tie. As for Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge was patriotic as she wore the England flag colors through a bright red jacket and white top.

As it turns out, Prince George wasn't the only famous face in attendance for today's game. David Beckham enjoyed a father-son day with Romeo Beckham while Ed Sheeran experienced date night with wife Cherry Seaborn.