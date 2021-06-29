Caleb Kennedy Compares Pressure of American Idol to Slap in the Face After Controversial Exit

Watch : '"American Idol" Fans Shocked After Wyatt Pike's Sudden Exit

Caleb Kennedy, 16, wasn't ready for the pressures of fame when he was a contestant on American Idol earlier this year.

The star, who made it to the final five contestants on season 19, opened up about the reality of being on such a huge television show.

"You think it's all going to be fun, and a lot of it is, but it will slap you in the face really quickly," Kennedy told GoUpstate.com. "I wasn't ready for it."

"There's no way to emotionally prepare for Idol," Kennedy continued. "Because no one is ready for it, no matter how you prepare. But I don't regret it, and I did love it."

The singer thinks that his edit on television contrasted who he really is.

"On Idol, that wasn't me," Kennedy asserted. "That world is so different. Now that I'm home, I try to be me, but I'm also scared of someone videoing me when I go to Academy or Wal-Mart. You have to worry about things like that now."