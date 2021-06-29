Kristen Bell Admits She and Dax Shepard "Talk S--t About Each Other" at Therapy

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are known for being refreshingly honest about their relationship, and it appears they have no plans to cut back on the candor.
The 40-year-old When in Rome actress discussed her marriage during a chat with guest host Chelsea Handler on The Ellen DeGeneres that airs on Tuesday, June 29. As seen in preview footage, Chelsea pointed out that Kristen has been open about going to therapy with her husband, and the comedian asked how the two balance their careers with their personal time.
"At the beginning of the pandemic, we were at each other's throats, and then all the doors locked in our house, like we had to stay inside, and we were like, 'Woof, we need to get a handle on the annoyances,'" the Gossip Girl star explained.
Kristen, who shares Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, with her husband of seven years, added that their therapist, Harry, suggested the two of them see him in solo sessions. This has given the duo a chance to "brush up on your toolbox" and work through things that annoy them about the other person.
"He suggested we go to therapy separately, kinda so that we could talk s--t about each other," she said, which earned laughter from the audience. "And we did, and it's been great. What we've been doing the last couple months is, every two weeks or so, I'll see Harry via Zoom and complain about Dax, and then he'll give me all the reasons why I'm wrong, and then Dax will do the same."
Kristen continued, "And then, by the time we meet up in the evening, we love each other again because our toolboxes are bigger."
This isn't the first time the couple has been open about their bumps in the road. After a fan posted earlier this year that it appears they "can't f--king stand each other," Kristen replied by saying the idea of a "perfect match" is a myth but that they completely "adore" each other.
Check out the forthright discussion in the above clip.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)