Kristen Bell Admits She and Dax Shepard "Talk S--t About Each Other" at Therapy

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are known for being refreshingly honest about their relationship, and it appears they have no plans to cut back on the candor.

The 40-year-old When in Rome actress discussed her marriage during a chat with guest host Chelsea Handler on The Ellen DeGeneres that airs on Tuesday, June 29. As seen in preview footage, Chelsea pointed out that Kristen has been open about going to therapy with her husband, and the comedian asked how the two balance their careers with their personal time.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, we were at each other's throats, and then all the doors locked in our house, like we had to stay inside, and we were like, 'Woof, we need to get a handle on the annoyances,'" the Gossip Girl star explained.

Kristen, who shares Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, with her husband of seven years, added that their therapist, Harry, suggested the two of them see him in solo sessions. This has given the duo a chance to "brush up on your toolbox" and work through things that annoy them about the other person.