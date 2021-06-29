Bachelorette Katie Thurston Defends Letting Blake Moynes Crash Her Season After They Flirted in the DMs

Watch : Nick Viall's Warning to "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston

The latest episode of The Bachelorette introduced a new contestant who is a familiar face for Bachelor Nation—and, surprisingly, this isn't the first time Katie Thurston has interacted with him, either.

Most of the drama throughout the Monday, June 28 episode focused on lingering tension involving Thomas, especially with Tre telling Katie that the unpopular contestant admitted he wanted to be the Bachelor. Thomas appeared to have talked Katie into keeping him on the show, but she ultimately cut him in dramatic fashion when she called his name at the rose ceremony before chastising him as "selfish, unkind and a liar," and then letting him go. Ouch.

Amid all that, she also learned that a guy from Tayshia Adams' past was interested in joining the season midway through, and viewers eventually found out it was Blake Moynes. As fans recall, he competed for both Tayshia and Clare Crawley's affections last year on The Bachelorette, ultimately making it to Tayshia's final eight guys.