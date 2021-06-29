Christina Aguilera Slams "Devastating and Demeaning" Treatment of Britney Spears After Testimony

Watch : Britney Spears Feels "Hopeful" After Conservatorship Hearing

Christina Aguilera is in Britney Spears' corner.

In a statement posted to Instagram on June 28, the singer—who rose to fame alongside Britney first on the Mickey Mouse Club and then again as they became internationally-beloved pop stars in the early 2000s—addressed comments made during last week's conservatorship hearing.

Christina applauded Britney for condemning the strict legal arrangement she says has wrongly controlled her for the past 13 years.

"These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through," the "Candyman" performer wrote. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

Christina then acknowledged what it must feel like for Britney "to be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support" by those within her inner circle, describing it as "the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable."

"The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly," she continued. "Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness."