NeNe Leakes Shares Husband Gregg Has Undergone Surgery After His Cancer Returned

Watch : NeNe Leakes Says Hubby Greg Was Embarrassed By Cancer

Gregg Leakes's cancer has returned, according to his wife NeNe Leakes.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened up about her husband's health during an Instagram Live with The Jasmine Brand on Monday, June 28. NeNe told the host that Gregg, who was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018, was currently in the hospital after recently undergoing surgery.

"He's been in the hospital, tomorrow will be a week," the reality TV personality shared, adding, "I'm sure he'll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery."

The former Bravo star explained that Gregg has "had this surgery before." She declined to offer more details, and instead asked her fans and followers to send their love and support to her husband.

"This is the first time I'm saying something about it," NeNe noted. "I'd love everybody to pray for Gregg...pray for his strength...and pray for me, too."